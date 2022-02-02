Ocala CEP celebrates record-breaking year at annual luncheon

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - It was a circus on Wednesday for some businesses in Marion County. But it was all planned because it was the theme for the Ocala Metro Chamber of Economic Partnership’s luncheon.

They met to go over their five-year plan and they also celebrated record-breaking investments over the past few years.

Kevin Sheilley the Ocala CEP CEO explain what their new goals are.

“With these goals, we of course are focused on more jobs, 5,000 more jobs continuing to push up that wage as we’ve done. But it’s also some different things out number one goal out of this plan is to bring passenger air service to Ocala.”

They expect to add more businesses in the next 5 years. TV20 had a table at the luncheon.

