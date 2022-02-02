To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The meter is running out of time on a new parking garage for downtown Ocala.

City council members are considering whether to spend $1.7 million on property owned by Mount Moriah Baptist Church.

Some residents complained city staff had not thoroughly communicated their plans to residents and business owners.

Council voted to bring back the question at a later meeting, but the tentative contract calls for a final plan to be finalized next month.

