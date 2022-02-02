Paige’s Kitchen: Crab louie salad

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - In the past few weeks, we have gone from freezing weather to Bill’s forecast of 80 degrees. That is a reason to celebrate.

So in tonight’s Paige’s Kitchen instead of a soup recipe we are going to have a salad that is perfect for our weather.

Dressing:

1/2 cup mayonnaise

1/4 cup sour cream

1/4 cup finely chopped yellow bell pepper

1/4 cup sliced green onions

2 tablespoons chopped pitted green olives (I prefer Castelvetrano green olives)

2 tablespoons of ketchup or chili sauce

5 teaspoons of lemons juice

2 teaspoons of chopped fresh tarragon

1/4 tsp salt

1/4 tsp black pepper

1/tsp of cayenne pepper

Salad:

1 pound of fresh crab meat pressed dry between paper towels. I prefer jumbo lump crab meat.

2 heads of Bib lettuce torn into 1 1/2 inch pieces

7 1/2 ounces of grape tomatoes, halved ( I prefer Sugar Bomb tomatoes)

3 hard-boiled eggs cut into quarters

1 ripe avocado pitted..halved and cut into thin slices

1. Whisk all dressing ingredients together in a bowl and put them into the fridge.

2. For the salad. Gently toss crab meat with half of the dressing. Place lettuce on a serving platter and then mound crab meat in the middle. I use an ice cream scoop to get into a nice mound. Then arrange the tomatoes, eggs, and avocado around on the lettuce surrounding the crab meat. Let guests serve themselves and pour the leftover dressing onto their salads.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.