A Pregnant Gainesville woman was arrested for shooting and killing boyfriend

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville police arrested a pregnant woman for murder after they say she shot her boyfriend when he tried to break up with her.

Police say it happened just before midnight on new year’s eve at a home on Northwest 31st Avenue.

Rachael Wilks, 29, was booked into the Alachua County Jail on a charge of first-degree murder.

Officers say her four children were in the home and she claimed it was in self-defense but detectives found no injuries or record of domestic violence.

One of her children drew a picture depicting the shooting.

Wilks is being held on no bond.

