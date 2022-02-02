Punxsutawney Phil is coming out for Groundhog Day to see if we have an early Spring or six more weeks of Winter

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - It is Groundhog Day!

Punxsutawney Phil will be coming out of his burrow to predict whether we’ll get an early Spring or six more weeks of Winter.

The Inner Circle, a group within the Punxsutawney Groundhog Club, will be bringing out Phil at sunrise.

TRENDING STORY: Murder suspect arrested in Melrose after police chase

That is around 7:20 a.m.

Here’s hoping Spring is just around the corner.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.