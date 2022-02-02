Advertisement

Punxsutawney Phil is coming out for Groundhog Day to see if we have an early Spring or six more weeks of Winter

By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 6:49 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - It is Groundhog Day!

Punxsutawney Phil will be coming out of his burrow to predict whether we’ll get an early Spring or six more weeks of Winter.

The Inner Circle, a group within the Punxsutawney Groundhog Club, will be bringing out Phil at sunrise.

That is around 7:20 a.m.

Here’s hoping Spring is just around the corner.

