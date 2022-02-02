Semi-truck loses trailer on US 301

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

HAMPTON, Fla. (WCJB) - Bradford County Sheriff’s deputies are asking drivers to be cautious after a semi-truck lost its trailer while driving on US 301 in Hampton.

Deputies responded to the scene and assessed the situation.

They are warning people against driving through 113th Street near Lazenby Equipment.

