Semi-truck loses trailer on US 301

By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 12:47 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
HAMPTON, Fla. (WCJB) - Bradford County Sheriff’s deputies are asking drivers to be cautious after a semi-truck lost its trailer while driving on US 301 in Hampton.

Deputies responded to the scene and assessed the situation. 

They are warning people against driving through 113th Street near Lazenby Equipment.

