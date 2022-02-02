Advertisement

Tech Tuesday: Chromatic Games CEO talks about where they draw inspiration

Tech Tuesday: Chromatic Games CEO talks about where they draw inspiration
By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 12:04 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An indie video game studio in Gainesville made a name for itself with its ‘Dungeon Defender’ series.

In this week’s Tech Tuesday, our partners at UF Innovate and Scad Media talk to the CEO about where they draw their inspiration.

RELATED STORY: Tech Tuesday: personalized video services from Leaf Creative Solutions

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Georgia correctional officer arrested in Ocala on drug trafficking charges
Georgia correctional officer arrested in Ocala on drug trafficking charges
Deputy Clayton Osteen and Deputy Victoria Pacheco took their own lives.
Florida deputies take their own lives, leave behind 1-month-old son
Starke police searching for two suspected crack-cocaine dealers
Starke police searching for two suspected crack-cocaine dealers
He chose to take the 1-million 7-hundred 60-thousand dollar lump-sum payout.
Ocala man wins lottery, two-million dollars richer
Two Gainesville men arrested after stealing more than $5,000 from Bass Pro Shop
Two Gainesville men arrested after stealing more than $5,000 from Bass Pro Shops

Latest News

Tech Tuesday: Chromatic Games CEO talks about where they draw inspiration
Tech Tuesday: Chromatic Games CEO talks about where they draw inspiration
‘It’s been a drastic hit to business’: No more free parking in center of Downtown Gainesville
‘It’s been a drastic hit to business’: No more free parking in center of Downtown Gainesville
‘It’s been a drastic hit to business’: No more free parking in center of Downtown Gainesville
‘It’s been a drastic hit to business’: No more free parking in center of Downtown Gainesville
DeSantis announces grant program to help with storm response projects
DeSantis announces grant program to help with storm response projects