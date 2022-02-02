Tech Tuesday: Chromatic Games CEO talks about where they draw inspiration

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An indie video game studio in Gainesville made a name for itself with its ‘Dungeon Defender’ series.

In this week’s Tech Tuesday, our partners at UF Innovate and Scad Media talk to the CEO about where they draw their inspiration.

RELATED STORY: Tech Tuesday: personalized video services from Leaf Creative Solutions

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.