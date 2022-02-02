Advertisement

UPDATE: New information released about identities of victims of Ocala shooting

By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 5:37 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - New information has been released in regards to the shooting just outside Ocala city limits Monday night.

Marion County Sheriff’s deputies say the investigation of the shooting that happened on Northwest 16th Avenue is now a homicide investigation.

Deputies found two victims: Latoya Reaves, 6, and a 43-year-old man who is not being identified.

The man was released from the hospital but Reaves died of her wounds.

Detectives are working to identify a suspect.

