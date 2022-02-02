UPDATE: New information released about identities of victims of Ocala shooting

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - New information has been released in regards to the shooting just outside Ocala city limits Monday night.

Marion County Sheriff’s deputies say the investigation of the shooting that happened on Northwest 16th Avenue is now a homicide investigation.

Deputies found two victims: Latoya Reaves, 6, and a 43-year-old man who is not being identified.

The man was released from the hospital but Reaves died of her wounds.

Detectives are working to identify a suspect.

