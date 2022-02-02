Advertisement

What to expect ahead of Ocala’s Grandview Invitational

By Amber Pellicone
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 11:24 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Some of the worlds largest horses will be competing in Ocala this weekend for the Grandview Invitational.

Festivities will be kicking off at noon on Friday at The Florida Horse Park. Attendees can enjoy the horse shows along with food and shopping vendors.

Up to 32 draft horses, weighing in at one ton each, will be trotting around the show ring. That’s according to Grandview Clydesdale Owner, Shannon Cobbs, who said people of all ages can admire these gentle giants.

“It’s an amazing thing to watch. The ground shakes as they go past you and it’s just a tremendous and powerful expense unlike anything people have ever seen,” Cobbs said.

The 4th annual Grandview Invitational will be followed by the first annual Grandview World Nights. That event will take place at the World Equestrian Center February 11 and 12.

For more information on tickets and show times CLICK HERE.

