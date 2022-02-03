ACPS hosts annual robotics competition for elementary and middle school students

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County public schools are hosting their annual robotics competition.

Over 150 elementary and middle school students throughout the district will face off robotically.

TRENDING STORY: DeSantis announces $89 million investment for workforce education in Gainesville today

Event judges will rank more than 44 teams on their skills in developing, building, and operating robots to perform specific tasks.

The opening ceremony starts at 10 a.m. in Lincoln Middle School’s auditorium.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.