ACPS hosts annual robotics competition for elementary and middle school students

By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 6:42 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County public schools are hosting their annual robotics competition.

Over 150 elementary and middle school students throughout the district will face off robotically.

Event judges will rank more than 44 teams on their skills in developing, building, and operating robots to perform specific tasks.

The opening ceremony starts at 10 a.m. in Lincoln Middle School’s auditorium.

