After a newborn died at the jail last summer, ACSO has a new health care team at the jail.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County Sheriff’s Office has a new health care team at the jail after a newborn died there last summer.

The sheriff’s office entered into a contract with Wellpath.

The company began providing medical services Tuesday.

Wellpath replaces Corizon health.

This summer, protesters called on the jail to end its contract with Corizon following the death of inmate Erica Thompson’s baby while she was in custody.

