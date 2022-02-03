Alachua County Pets: Noir, Dolly, Hallie, and Raya

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable adoptable animals from Alachua County looking for their new loving homes.

First, we have Noir. She is a 5-year-old Lab mix who’s ready to show off her good manners for her new forever family. If you have a tennis ball and a nice patch of grass for her to roll around in, you’ll win her over.

Next, we have the 8-year-old Mixed-Breed, Dolly. She loves attention, belly rubs, and romping around the yard. Dolly is a volunteer favorite so they’d hate to see her leave but would love for her to find her forever home.

Next, we have Hallie. She is a 4-year-old Short-Haired Kitty who prefers an owner who will only have eyes for her. If you’re looking for a loving girl to cuddle with, Hallie might be the kitty for you.

Lastly, we have the spunky gal Raya. She is full of life and ready for adventures with her new forever playmate.

RELATED STORY: Alachua County Pets: Pacman, Nova, Hallie, and Totino

The shelter is offering curbside services Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10:30 to 5:30.

If you want to come meet a new friend and stay safe at the same time, they have you covered.

Dog and puppy adoptions are $40.

Cats and kittens are $20.

Those looking to adopt must be 18 or older and pets at home must be up to date on vaccines and licenses.

They ask anyone interested in these or other adoptables to schedule a visit at ACAS@alachuacounty.us.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.