Alachua County Sheriff offering reward for information about murder suspect

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies are offering a reward for information leading to the capture of a homicide suspect.

Joshua Tyler Williams is wanted on numerous felony charges including homicide, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and armed burglary.

If you have information about the suspect, you can report it to Alachua County detective D. Cruz at 352-258-5913 or Crime Stoppers at 352-372-STOP (7867).

