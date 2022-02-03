Advertisement

Artists are being called by Alachua County for two projects at the new Alachua County Sports Event Center

By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 1:35 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County is putting out calls to artists for two projects at the new Alachua County Sports Event Center.

Officials are asking for sports-themed silhouettes and an indoor mural at the center.

Artists must submit three to six photos of their previous work by February 23rd.

TRENDING STORY: UPDATE: New information released about identities of victims of Ocala shooting

The budget for each project is $20,000.

The center is currently under construction and is expected to be completed next January.

The link to apply is here

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Georgia correctional officer arrested in Ocala on drug trafficking charges
Georgia correctional officer arrested in Ocala on drug trafficking charges
Deputy Clayton Osteen and Deputy Victoria Pacheco took their own lives.
Florida deputies take their own lives, leave behind 1-month-old son
Police confirm the brawl at Golden Corral may have involved more than 40 people and happened...
Brawl breaks out at Golden Corral over alleged steak shortage
Pregnant women arrest
A Pregnant Gainesville woman was arrested for shooting and killing boyfriend
Starke police searching for two suspected crack-cocaine dealers
Starke police searching for two suspected crack-cocaine dealers

Latest News

new health care
After a newborn died at the jail last summer, ACSO has a new health care team at the jail.
farmer hof
A Farmer from North Central Florida was inducted into the State Agriculture Hall of Fame
University of Florida ranks top ten worst colleges for free speech list
University of Florida ranks top ten worst colleges for free speech list
Gainesville registered sex offender arrested after molesting a 6-year-old child
Gainesville registered sex offender arrested after molesting a 6-year-old child