Artists are being called by Alachua County for two projects at the new Alachua County Sports Event Center

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County is putting out calls to artists for two projects at the new Alachua County Sports Event Center.

Officials are asking for sports-themed silhouettes and an indoor mural at the center.

Artists must submit three to six photos of their previous work by February 23rd.

The budget for each project is $20,000.

The center is currently under construction and is expected to be completed next January.

The link to apply is here

