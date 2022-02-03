Bradford County deputies are searching for a pair who stole car parts from the Murray Ford Dealership

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - Bradford County Sheriff’s deputies are asking for the public’s help finding two people that stole car parts.

Deputies say the two people used a white Chevy Silverado to steal rims and tires off of vehicles at the Murray Ford Dealership off U.S. Highway 301 on January 20 around 2:30 a.m.

They also burglarized multiple other cars parked behind the dealership, and then went north on the highway with a black trailer.

TRENDING STORY: Fire crews respond to early morning fire at the Alachua County Feed & Seed Store

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.