Columbia County report: Naked Ed’s home burns down and the SongFarmers return for a gathering after two years

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - On Tuesday afternoon around three Columbia County fire crews responded to SW Brawley Terrace.

Where the home of a local celebrity, known to many as “Naked Ed” went up in flames. Watts said he was inside the home with his niece and her boyfriend at the time.

“I headed to the door and when I came out and I headed down the ramp and I came by the room and the fire was up in the ceiling. So immediately when I got out here I dialed 911 and I knew it was something he couldn’t put out.”

Watts’ nickname started after he spent most of his time on Santa Fe River wearing little to no clothing and his car almost caught on fire too.

“I hand him the keys and told him get my car out of the way. Later on we looked and the plastic over the headlights was melting so it would have caught fire if we didn’t move it,” said Watts.

He said he lost a lot of valuable items and is now living in a motel. A GoFundMe has been launched to help Watts get back on his feet. Click here to donate.

Also happening in Columbia County, the SongFarmers of the Suwannee River Valley are gathering for the first time in two years.

The group hasn’t had a concert since February 2020 because of COVID. It includes acoustic instruments only. Everyone from young kids to adults with a variety of skill levels take part.

Skip Johns one of the members said he can’t wait to play.

“We’re extremely excited to back. We’re extremely proud to be doing this again. We have the largest gathering in terms of numbers of anybody in the united states. We average 12 to 15 players and about 200 in the audience.”

The gathering will take place this Saturday at St. James Episcopal Church in Lake City. The concert will start at 7pm.

