Advertisement

Doctors advocate for prevention, early cancer screenings

By Julia Laude
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 5:40 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - People around north central Florida will mark World Cancer Day on Friday.

10 million people died of cancer in 2020, according to the ‘Union for International Cancer Control’ which organizes World Cancer Day.

By raising awareness for prevention and early cancer screenings, officials with Ocala Health hope to save thousands of lives.

Surgeon George Rossidis said World Cancer Day is about recognizing those who have been diagnosed with cancer and celebrate those who have beat it.

Through early screening, in some cases, doctors can find abnormalities before they become cancerous, saving thousands of lives.

And he said, our life choices can also have a big impact.

“Exercise plays a big role, avoiding smoking, avoiding alcohol abuse, the quality of food that we eat on a daily basis. Try to avoid processed carbohydrates. Try to have fresh vegetables. Those are things that can make a big difference,” Rossidis said.

Cindy O’Connor is the Director of Case Management for the Heart of Florida Health Center.

“I had breast cancer and had wonderful treatment and had a bilateral mastectomy and chemotherapy,” she said.

Now she helps others get through similar situations.

“Knowing that I have gone through that breast cancer and the treatment, sometimes that peer to peer is so important. Early detection is number one, and it’s unfortunate with the uninsured and the underinsured, sometimes by the time they come to us they may be at Stage 2, 3 or 4,” O’Connor explained.

Saving thousands of lives with an early screening appointment at your primary care office.

“There are numerous studies that show that if we implement screening approaches based on the guidelines as a national level we know that we could save thousands of lives,” Rossidis said.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Georgia correctional officer arrested in Ocala on drug trafficking charges
Georgia correctional officer arrested in Ocala on drug trafficking charges
Deputy Clayton Osteen and Deputy Victoria Pacheco took their own lives.
Florida deputies take their own lives, leave behind 1-month-old son
Pregnant women arrest
A Pregnant Gainesville woman was arrested for shooting and killing boyfriend
Police confirm the brawl at Golden Corral may have involved more than 40 people and happened...
Brawl breaks out at Golden Corral over alleged steak shortage
Starke police searching for two suspected crack-cocaine dealers
Starke police searching for two suspected crack-cocaine dealers

Latest News

Doctors advocate for prevention, early cancer screenings
Doctors advocate for prevention, early cancer screenings 6p
What’s Growing On: How farmers protect crops during a hard freeze
What’s Growing On: How farmers protect crops during a hard freeze
Marion County hosting two career fairs to fill public positions
Marion County hosting two career fairs to fill public positions
MCSO arrests teenagers who robbed a gas station with BB guns
MCSO arrests teenagers who robbed a gas station with BB guns
Columbia County report: Naked Ed’s home burns down and the SongFarmers return for a gathering...
Columbia County report: Naked Ed’s home burns down and the SongFarmers return for a gathering after two years