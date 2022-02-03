A Farmer from North Central Florida was inducted into the State Agriculture Hall of Fame

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A North Central Florida farmer is joining the greats in the State Agriculture Hall of Fame.

Reggie Brown was inducted Wednesday.

He is best known for his work in the tomato industry and his family owns Brown Farms in Alachua County.

TRENDING STORY: DeSantis announces $89 million investment for workforce education in Gainesville today

Brown also spent 12 years working for UF IFAS.

He also served as the vice president of the Florida Tomato Exchange helping unfair trade practices with Mexico.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.