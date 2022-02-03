Fire crews respond to early morning fire at the Alachua County Feed & Seed Store
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 9:47 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Fire crews responded to a fire at the Alachua County Feed & Seed Store early Thursday morning.
The fire started between 6:45 a.m. and 7:15 a.m. according to witnesses.
This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information comes becomes available.
