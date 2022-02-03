Fire crews respond to early morning fire at the Alachua County Feed & Seed Store

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Fire crews responded to a fire at the Alachua County Feed & Seed Store early Thursday morning.

The fire started between 6:45 a.m. and 7:15 a.m. according to witnesses.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information comes becomes available.

