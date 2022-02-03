Florida lawmakers advance bill targeting carriers that attempt to transport immigrants across the border

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CAP NEWS/WCJB) - The staff analysis for House Bill 1355 says that 78 charter flights carrying unaccompanied children landed at Jacksonville International during a six-month period last year, according to News4 Jax.

“A number of children have been locked on airplanes in the middle of the night and left on tarmacs,” said Sponsor John Snyder (R-Stuart), the Sponsor.

“There are individuals from every corner of the earth that know, if you can make it to Mexico, there’s an open ticket,” added Snyder.

The bill goes after common carriers, those who transport people for money, from getting state or local contracts if they were hired to transport immigrants who were apprehended at the border.

“How many contracts like that are in force?” Asked Democrat Gearldine Thompson

“We don’t know what we don’t know,” responded Snyder.

Advocate Karen Woodall told lawmakers the Feds are just following the law.

“The transport is not illegal. It’s required by Federal law.”

Then there was Zachery, a 12-year-old who asked, “Why are you attacking kids who look like me? Kids, we’re just kids.”

The bill was approved 12 to 5.

The legislation did garner the vote of one Democrat.

Outside, Yenniser Molina, Zachery’s mother, was near tears.

“We’re here to provide for our families. We don’t want to do any harm. We love it here.”

The legislation is one of Governor DeSantis’s top priorities.

