Florida Senate committee takes up bill prohibiting abortions after 15 weeks

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CAP NEWS/WCJB) - Just under 75,000 abortions were performed in Florida during 2021, and 6 percent, or about 4,500, were performed after 15 weeks.

Legislation reducing the time for legal abortions from 24 to 15 weeks cleared a Senate committee along party-line votes this afternoon. But efforts to add more exceptions to the 15-week ban failed.

The hearing drew more people to the committee room than any time since the pandemic began. Nearly 100 either waived in support or opposition to the bill.

Democratic Leader Lauren Book tried to add an exception to the fifteen weeks for rape or incest.

“So victims keep quiet, they just don’t tell. For weeks, months, or years,” Book said.

But the exception failed.

Minutes after the vote, Samantha Bean, a Planned Parenthood doctor told the story of an 11-year-old who was raped by a family member.

“When her stomach began to show, her mother took her to a physician, who diagnosed her at 23 weeks,” said Bean, who also said the 11-year-old said she did not want to be pregnant.

The hearing coincided with Catholic Days at the Capitol.

“The unborn child is a person with rights that should be protected under the law,” said Rita Galliano.

Dorothy Clark from The Villages was admonished for trying to show an ultrasound of her grandson

“This fifteen-week abortion ban is just an excuse to continue stripping away our rights and make personal decisions about our own pregnancies,” said Kelly Flynn

Democrats gave up their time for debate to listen to more in the audience, which gave Rachel Rapkin time to talk about safety.

”Abortion is safer than continuing a pregnancy to term,” she told the committee

The party-line vote was expected.

If this bill becomes law, North Carolina will be the closest place Floridians can go to get an abortion after 15 weeks.

Sen. Lauren Book says she will try again with the exception of rape or incest.

“At the end of the day, it gives them a little bit more grace to decide what to do,” Booker said

