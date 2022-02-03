Gainesville City commissioners will meet today to approve the contract for GRU’s interim City Manager
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 6:16 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville city commissioners will meet to approve the contract for GRU’s Interim General Manager.
The contract calls for Anthony Cunningham’s annual salary to be $296,000.
It’s likely there will be no discussion.
Former GRU General Manager Ed Bielawski’s 2020 salary was $323,000.
That was after five years on the job.
The meeting starts at 10 a.m.
