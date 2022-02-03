Gainesville City commissioners will meet today to approve the contract for GRU’s interim City Manager

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville city commissioners will meet to approve the contract for GRU’s Interim General Manager.

The contract calls for Anthony Cunningham’s annual salary to be $296,000.

It’s likely there will be no discussion.

Former GRU General Manager Ed Bielawski’s 2020 salary was $323,000.

That was after five years on the job.

The meeting starts at 10 a.m.

