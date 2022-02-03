Gainesville is having a three-day coin show
Published: Feb. 3, 2022
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A three-day coin show kicks off today in Gainesville.
There will be 62 dealers displayed at over 80 tables.
Parking and admission are free.
There will also be hourly door prizes.
The show starts at noon.
