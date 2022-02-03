Gainesville registered sex offender arrested after molesting a 6-year-old child

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville man is behind bars for committing a sex crime against a 6-year old boy.

According to police, 66-year-old Donald McKee is being charged with three counts of lewd and lascivious behavior.

Mckee was already a registered sex offender. They say he lived near the boy in Archer Court Apartments.

He formed a relationship with the child and would leave him gifts.

After gaining their trust, McKee convinced the boy and his mother to let the boy run an errand with him. Then, he convinced the boy to touch him inappropriately.

