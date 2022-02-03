Advertisement

Gainesville registered sex offender arrested after molesting a 6-year-old child

By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 11:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville man is behind bars for committing a sex crime against a 6-year old boy.

According to police, 66-year-old Donald McKee is being charged with three counts of lewd and lascivious behavior.

Mckee was already a registered sex offender. They say he lived near the boy in Archer Court Apartments.

He formed a relationship with the child and would leave him gifts.

After gaining their trust, McKee convinced the boy and his mother to let the boy run an errand with him. Then, he convinced the boy to touch him inappropriately.

