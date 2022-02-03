Advertisement

Hershey chocolate is going to get more expensive

The candy maker previously raised prices and customers accepted it.
The candy maker previously raised prices and customers accepted it.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 12:42 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Hershey is the next to join the list of companies raising prices this year.

According to the company’s 2022 financial forecast, it is increasing prices to offset higher ingredient and labor costs.

The chocolate company hopes the hike won’t hurt sales.

The candy maker previously raised prices and customers accepted it. Beloved treats like Reese’s and Kit Kats are still going strong.

Retail sales for the company’s top brands grew more than 12% in 2021.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Georgia correctional officer arrested in Ocala on drug trafficking charges
Georgia correctional officer arrested in Ocala on drug trafficking charges
Deputy Clayton Osteen and Deputy Victoria Pacheco took their own lives.
Florida deputies take their own lives, leave behind 1-month-old son
Pregnant women arrest
A Pregnant Gainesville woman was arrested for shooting and killing boyfriend
Police confirm the brawl at Golden Corral may have involved more than 40 people and happened...
Brawl breaks out at Golden Corral over alleged steak shortage
Starke police searching for two suspected crack-cocaine dealers
Starke police searching for two suspected crack-cocaine dealers

Latest News

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani speaks at a rally for Donald Trump.
Rudy Giuliani revealed on ‘The Masked Singer’ prompts judges to walk out
At least one person is dead and several injured after a shooting on a Greyhound bus outside a...
Naked man arrested after opening fire on bus, killing 1
The Orange County Sheriff's Office arrested two people in the death of a man who was picking up...
Deputies arrest two in death of elderly Florida man
It took about four to five months to completely rip everything apart in the camper and start...
Teen renovates camper in hopes of helping someone who lost their home in the pandemic
City of Gainesville suspends changes to free parking downtown
UPDATE: City of Gainesville suspends changes to free parking downtown