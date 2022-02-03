Advertisement

‘I’m not surprised’: University of Florida ranks top ten worst colleges for free speech list(WCJB)
By Camille Syed
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 10:51 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The University of Florida has made another top ten ranking but students aren’t proud of this one.

A non-profit organization ranked the University of Florida in the top ten worst colleges for free speech

“I’m not surprised,” Student Ryan Flemming said.

It all adds up for some students. The ranking comes from the Foundation for Individual Rights in Education (FIRE).

“We’re essentially looking for the most brazen acts of censorship that we’ve seen from the past year,” Program Officer Aaron Terr said.

Terr said UF  made the list after blocking professors from giving expert testimony against the state in a voting rights lawsuit.

“On top of that, it tries to keep relevant testimony out of court,” Terr said. “Our judicial system relies on testimony from witnesses with relevant knowledge to produce fair and accurate outcomes. Professors here weren’t attempting to speak on behalf of the University. They were planning to do this on their own time and so the university had no authority to prevent them from doing that.”

In a case filed by the professors, a federal judge recently ruled UF temporarily could not enforce their conflict of interest policy.

Ryan Flemming has spent the past five years as an engineering student at UF.

“I’ve had a really great experience with all the students.”

However, she said she’s no longer proud to be a part of the university.

“Colleges are very much the impetus for a lot of movements,” Fleming said. “It’s very much not encouraging to know that UF is not trying to garner that sort of free thinking and that kind of stuff. So, I’m not a fan of that obviously.”

Graduate assistant working on her PHD and member of UF Graduate Assistants United Bryn Taylor said the ranking disturbs her.

“I mean it just makes you feel kind of gross inside,” Taylor said. “It makes you feel like the university is fostering this environment that they claim to foster, where it’s all about exploration and standing up for what’s right.”

University of Florida officials declined to comment on the ranking but just this week filed court documents challenging most of the professor’s legal claims.

