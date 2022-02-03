Lake City police investigating shooting on Wilson Street
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 7:27 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Lake city police are investigating a vehicle shooting that happened last Sunday.
The victim was driving on Northwest Wilson Street when a black Toyota Camry stopped in the opposite direction. Someone got out of the car with a handgun and opened fire at the victim’s vehicle, leaving several bullet holes.
Nobody was hurt.
TRENDING STORY: Ocala call center alerts the public that 911 texts are available if you aren’t able to speak
Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.