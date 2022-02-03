Lake City police investigating shooting on Wilson Street

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Lake city police are investigating a vehicle shooting that happened last Sunday.

The victim was driving on Northwest Wilson Street when a black Toyota Camry stopped in the opposite direction. Someone got out of the car with a handgun and opened fire at the victim’s vehicle, leaving several bullet holes.

Nobody was hurt.

