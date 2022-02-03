Advertisement

Lake City police investigating shooting on Wilson Street

Lake City police investigating shooting on Wilson Street
By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 7:27 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Lake city police are investigating a vehicle shooting that happened last Sunday.

The victim was driving on Northwest Wilson Street when a black Toyota Camry stopped in the opposite direction. Someone got out of the car with a handgun and opened fire at the victim’s vehicle, leaving several bullet holes.

Nobody was hurt.

TRENDING STORY: Ocala call center alerts the public that 911 texts are available if you aren’t able to speak

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Georgia correctional officer arrested in Ocala on drug trafficking charges
Georgia correctional officer arrested in Ocala on drug trafficking charges
Deputy Clayton Osteen and Deputy Victoria Pacheco took their own lives.
Florida deputies take their own lives, leave behind 1-month-old son
Police confirm the brawl at Golden Corral may have involved more than 40 people and happened...
Brawl breaks out at Golden Corral over alleged steak shortage
Starke police searching for two suspected crack-cocaine dealers
Starke police searching for two suspected crack-cocaine dealers
He chose to take the 1-million 7-hundred 60-thousand dollar lump-sum payout.
Ocala man wins lottery, two-million dollars richer

Latest News

Florida Senate committee takes up bill prohibiting abortions after 15 weeks
Florida Senate committee takes up bill prohibiting abortions after 15 weeks
TV 20 asks DeSantis about claims over affordable housing fund.
DeSantis Q and A presser
Ocala call center alerts the public that 911 texts are available if you aren’t able to call
Ocala call center alerts the public that 911 texts are available if you aren’t able to call
DeSantis announces $89 million investment for workforce education in Gainesville today
DeSantis announces $89 million investment for workforce education in Gainesville today