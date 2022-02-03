Advertisement

Lincoln Middle School hosts Vex Robotics Competition

By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 5:21 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - More than 150 students from Alachua County Public Schools competed in the annual Vex Robotics Competition at Lincoln Middle School.

44 teams across the district are aiming to qualify for the statewide Vex IQ Challenge.

The competition tests students’ ability to innovate, build, and operate robots to perform specific tasks before judges.

Organizer of the robotics program Chris Dodyk says students take “the CTE courses for coding clubs. So once they build the initial robot and engineer it, then it’s all the programming, and we have many different programs from CAD to Robot-C to Vex Code Box that they work with to collaborate with programming.”

Teams that qualify for the statewide challenge later this month will have the chance to compete at the world competition in April.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Georgia correctional officer arrested in Ocala on drug trafficking charges
Georgia correctional officer arrested in Ocala on drug trafficking charges
Deputy Clayton Osteen and Deputy Victoria Pacheco took their own lives.
Florida deputies take their own lives, leave behind 1-month-old son
Pregnant women arrest
A Pregnant Gainesville woman was arrested for shooting and killing boyfriend
Police confirm the brawl at Golden Corral may have involved more than 40 people and happened...
Brawl breaks out at Golden Corral over alleged steak shortage
Starke police searching for two suspected crack-cocaine dealers
Starke police searching for two suspected crack-cocaine dealers

Latest News

Robotics Competition
Vex Robotics Competition
According to the Federal Trade Commission, real estate and investment scams lure you in with...
Consumer Crackdown: FTC warns buyers to beware of real estate investment promises
According to the Federal Trade Commission, real estate and investment scams lure you in with...
Consumer Crackdown - Real Estate Investments
City of Gainesville suspends changes to free parking downtown
UPDATE: City of Gainesville suspends changes to free parking downtown