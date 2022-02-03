Lincoln Middle School hosts Vex Robotics Competition

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - More than 150 students from Alachua County Public Schools competed in the annual Vex Robotics Competition at Lincoln Middle School.

44 teams across the district are aiming to qualify for the statewide Vex IQ Challenge.

The competition tests students’ ability to innovate, build, and operate robots to perform specific tasks before judges.

Organizer of the robotics program Chris Dodyk says students take “the CTE courses for coding clubs. So once they build the initial robot and engineer it, then it’s all the programming, and we have many different programs from CAD to Robot-C to Vex Code Box that they work with to collaborate with programming.”

Teams that qualify for the statewide challenge later this month will have the chance to compete at the world competition in April.

