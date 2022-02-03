Advertisement

Marion County hosting two career fairs to fill public positions

By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 5:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County is hosting two career fairs in order to fill vacancies in various departments.

The fairs will take place happening next Wednesday at Dunnellon Public Library and Thursday at Marion Oaks Community center.

Both events are from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m.

Some of the departments looking for new hires include animal services, environmental services, and parks and recreation.

