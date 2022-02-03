Marion County hosting two career fairs to fill public positions

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County is hosting two career fairs in order to fill vacancies in various departments.

The fairs will take place happening next Wednesday at Dunnellon Public Library and Thursday at Marion Oaks Community center.

Both events are from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m.

Some of the departments looking for new hires include animal services, environmental services, and parks and recreation.

