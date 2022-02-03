Marion County hosts annual Big Springs STEM Fair for middle and highschool students
To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County is holding its annual Big Springs STEM Fair.
Middle and high school students will compete head-to-head with projects specializing in science, technology, engineering, and math.
Regional winners will advance to the Florida State Fair in Lakeland this March.
TRENDING STORY: UPDATE: New information released about identities of victims of Ocala shooting
The four highest-ranked high school finalists proceed to the Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair.
That is in Atlanta this May.
The competition starts at 11:30 a.m. at the Circle Square Cultural Center.
Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.