Marion County hosts annual Big Springs STEM Fair for middle and highschool students

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County is holding its annual Big Springs STEM Fair.

Middle and high school students will compete head-to-head with projects specializing in science, technology, engineering, and math.

Regional winners will advance to the Florida State Fair in Lakeland this March.

The four highest-ranked high school finalists proceed to the Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair.

That is in Atlanta this May.

The competition starts at 11:30 a.m. at the Circle Square Cultural Center.

