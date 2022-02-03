MCSO arrests teenagers who robbed a gas station with BB guns
MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County sheriff’s deputies arrested a duo accused of stealing thousands of dollars from a gas station.
Michael Cunningham, 18, and a 17-year-old accomplice face charges of robbery with a weapon.
Deputies say the pair held up the Sunoco on South U.S. Highway 41 with a BB gun on Wednesday.
The two are accused of stealing $4,000 and several nicotine products.
Deputies found the stolen money and goods when they investigated a suspicious car pulling into the Dunnellon airport.
