MCSO arrests teenagers who robbed a gas station with BB guns

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County sheriff’s deputies arrested a duo accused of stealing thousands of dollars from a gas station.

Michael Cunningham, 18, and a 17-year-old accomplice face charges of robbery with a weapon.

Deputies say the pair held up the Sunoco on South U.S. Highway 41 with a BB gun on Wednesday.

The two are accused of stealing $4,000 and several nicotine products.

Deputies found the stolen money and goods when they investigated a suspicious car pulling into the Dunnellon airport.

TRENDING STORY: Fire crews respond to early morning fire at the Alachua County Feed & Seed Store

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.