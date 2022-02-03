Advertisement

MCSO investigating shooting in Ocala neighborhood Whispering Sands

By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 10:58 PM EST
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion county sheriff deputies are investigating a shooting in Ocala.

Deputies received a call around 6 p.m. about a shooting near 5200 Southeast 31st Street, in the Whispering Sands neighborhood.

When they arrived, deputies found one person with gunshot wounds. They were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

It is the third shooting deputies investigate in the past two days.

TRENDING STORY: Pair of Gainesville real estate agents face state charges for white collar crimes

