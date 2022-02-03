MCSO investigating shooting in Ocala neighborhood Whispering Sands

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion county sheriff deputies are investigating a shooting in Ocala.

Deputies received a call around 6 p.m. about a shooting near 5200 Southeast 31st Street, in the Whispering Sands neighborhood.

When they arrived, deputies found one person with gunshot wounds. They were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

It is the third shooting deputies investigate in the past two days.

