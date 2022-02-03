Napier, Gators add to class on signing day

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Florida Gators continued to bolster their 2022 football recruiting class on Wednesday, adding eight more signees at the dawn of the February signing period.

The eight join 14 Gators who signed during the early signing period or transferred in following the 2021 season, for a total of 22.

New Gator Football Signees:

Max Brown, QB 6′1 200 Tulsa, Okla.

Caleb Douglas, WR 6′3 191 Missouri City, Texas

Trevor Etienne, RB 5′8 217 Jennings, La.

Jalen Farmer, OL 6′4 334 Covington, Ga.

Hayden Hansen, TE 6′6 256 Weatherford, Texas

Miguel Mitchell, S 6′0 203 Oxford, Ala.

Jack Pyburn, DE 6′3 263 Jacksonville, Fla.

Andrew Savaiinaea, DL 6′2 261 Graham, Wash

“We filled a lot of needs,” said Florida head coach Billy Napier. “I’m confident in each individual player that we’ve added. What they bring to the team, certainly the jobs that we think they can do for our team. But we’ve never, I don’t think anyone’s ever completely satisfied with what happens.”

Earlier this week, Napier announced that Florida’s Orange & Blue game will be held on Saturday, April 16.

