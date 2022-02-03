Advertisement

NCFL football signing day wrap-up

Multiple schools send players to the next level
Players make commitments official
By Kevin Wells
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 11:53 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WCJB) -Dreams became reality for high school seniors around the country on National Signing Day. Several North Central Florida schools also celebrated their own college-bound athletes on Wednesday.

At Trinity Catholic, four football players signed coincidental letters of intent. Safety Jaydon Hodge (Penn), quarterback Cole Gonzales (Western Carolina), defensive end Elijah Russell (Marshall), and linebacker Marquis Jones (New Mexico).

Four Buchholz Bobcats also committed to colleges. Linebacker Nay’Ron Jenkins (Florida A&M), safety Tavares Williams (Troy), and defensive back Adrian Sermons and defensive tackle Jahari Clemons (both to Tusculum).

The Bobcats’ cross-city rival, the GHS Hurricanes, produced two signings. Punter Andrew Tisher (Stetson), and safety Brandon Bowden (Mount Union).

In Ocala, West Port quarterback Gavin Savino also signed with Stetson.

And also in Marion County, Vanguard is sending eight more players to college football, including kicker Grandin Wilcox and defensive end Jaylen Williams, who will remain teammates at Norfolk State.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Georgia correctional officer arrested in Ocala on drug trafficking charges
Georgia correctional officer arrested in Ocala on drug trafficking charges
Deputy Clayton Osteen and Deputy Victoria Pacheco took their own lives.
Florida deputies take their own lives, leave behind 1-month-old son
Police confirm the brawl at Golden Corral may have involved more than 40 people and happened...
Brawl breaks out at Golden Corral over alleged steak shortage
Pregnant women arrest
A Pregnant Gainesville woman was arrested for shooting and killing boyfriend
Starke police searching for two suspected crack-cocaine dealers
Starke police searching for two suspected crack-cocaine dealers

Latest News

Football signing day at Trinity, Buchholz, GHS, among others
Gators add depth to signing class
Venumadhava Mirel finishes off a sit up during practice at Buchholz wrestling.
TV20 Meldon Law Scholar Athlete of the Week: Venumadhava Mirel (Buchholz)
New Florida head football coach Billy Napier takes part in a television interview during the...
Napier, Gators add to class on signing day