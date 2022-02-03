NCFL football signing day wrap-up

(WCJB) -Dreams became reality for high school seniors around the country on National Signing Day. Several North Central Florida schools also celebrated their own college-bound athletes on Wednesday.

At Trinity Catholic, four football players signed coincidental letters of intent. Safety Jaydon Hodge (Penn), quarterback Cole Gonzales (Western Carolina), defensive end Elijah Russell (Marshall), and linebacker Marquis Jones (New Mexico).

Four Buchholz Bobcats also committed to colleges. Linebacker Nay’Ron Jenkins (Florida A&M), safety Tavares Williams (Troy), and defensive back Adrian Sermons and defensive tackle Jahari Clemons (both to Tusculum).

The Bobcats’ cross-city rival, the GHS Hurricanes, produced two signings. Punter Andrew Tisher (Stetson), and safety Brandon Bowden (Mount Union).

In Ocala, West Port quarterback Gavin Savino also signed with Stetson.

And also in Marion County, Vanguard is sending eight more players to college football, including kicker Grandin Wilcox and defensive end Jaylen Williams, who will remain teammates at Norfolk State.

