Pair of Gainesville real estate agents face state charges for white collar crimes

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Two Gainesville real estate agents are being charged by state prosecutors with racketeering among other charges. Daniel Drotos and Michael Ryals work as real estate agents for Colliers International in Gainesville.

“Mr. Ryals and Mr. Drotos have not committed any crimes,” said the pair’s attorney, Ron Kozlowski.

Although, the state attorney’s office is also charging the pair with scheme to defraud, theft of trade secret and offense against intellectual property. Kozlowski said there’s no evidence the agents stole trade secrets as both transitioned jobs from Bosshardt Realty to Colliers International, even after meeting with state attorney officials.

“Despite that, to this day, we have not been shown any particular documents that the allegation of a trade secret theft is based on,” added Kozlowski. “Or if we have seen it, it hasn’t been identified that way so we are still somewhat in the dark.”

The pair have filed a civil complaint against Bosshardt. Although, no one with the company responded to our request for comment. The state attorney charges stem from a Gainesville police investigation starting in October 2018.

“You know, it’s a long investigation,” said State Attorney Chief Deputy Investigator, Darry Lloyd.

A GPD swat team raided Colliers International in 2021 naming Drotos and Ryals as the two responsible for stealing trade secrets in early 2019. The investigation time period ends in June of 2020.

“Many eyes have looked at the information and these are allegations that we’ve proven in the court of law. So while they’re saying it’s still innocent until proven guilty, but that’s why you have the investigation,” said Lloyd. “That’s why you have the prosecution and we’ll look forward to reviewing everything and moving forward.”

The next hearing for the pair’s civil complaint against Bosshardt is Feb. 17.

