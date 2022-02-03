Santa Fe College nursing students pursuing hospice care to receive assistance

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Santa Fe College is receiving a $30,000 dollar grant from Chapters Health System. The money will support scholarship programs for nursing students pursuing careers in hospice and end of life care.

When Micky McMillan’s mother, Marie McMillan was entering the final stages of her life Chapters Hospice stepped in. She said her family was able to spend her last weeks with Marie in the most comfortable was as possible under the circumstances.

“It was hard to watch but a special privilege to be there and they made it possible without having to be saddles with the grizzly part of it,” said Micky. “The particular type of nurse who does hospice care doesn’t just treat a patient, they treat the family.”

This grant comes as the need for nurses and healthcare workers across the country is at an all-time high. Chapters Hospice Alachua Clinical Manager Cindy Schuler said she hopes this inspires more

“It’s become a dyer need during this because there is nobody to call. There’s no back up. There’s no ‘let me call’ or see whose not working today or call an agency, they’re all already there,” said Schuler.

Deputy Executive Director for the Santa Fe College Foundation, John Hooker said “This grant means more of those students can achieve their dreams and thrive.”

