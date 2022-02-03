TV20 Meldon Law Scholar Athlete of the Week: Venumadhava Mirel (Buchholz)

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - When an athlete steps on the wrestling mat they know they’re in for the most physical, intense two minutes of their life. And that’s just the way Venumadhava Mirel likes it.

The Buchholz senior wrestler has been a member of the Bobcats team since he was a freshman. Mirel said he had no interest in the sport coming in to high school, but his mother pushed him to try it as a way to toughen up.

“It was actually my mom who got me into wrestling, but then I just got into it. Immediately I fell in love with the sport. I used to do rock climbing so that kinda transitioned well. Just the technique and the physical fitness aspect of it, it really appealed to me.”

Since then, Mirel’s taken to the mat like a fish to water. He goes through the team’s exhausting workouts sweating profusely and with an all-out attitude. He attacks each drill with a calculated effort.

“Just being strong isn’t going to win you the match. In most cases it’s all about the technique. If you’re just well rounded in all the positions and specialize in certain moves and areas then it works out pretty good.”

His preparation at practice has helped him earn a 36-8 record this season, which makes him one of the top five wrestlers in the state for the 132 pound weight class. Since Mirel’s qualified for the state competition the last two consecutive years, his coach isn’t surprised by how fierce he competes.

“It’s a culture thing,” said Buchholz Wrestling Coach Thomas Pankey. “You know when you walk in these doors, you’re gonna grapple, you’re gonna wrestle, it’s gonna be tough, you’re gonna have to run, work through little nicks and bruises and ya know, he’s 10 out of 10 when it comes to that for sure.”

When it comes to academics, Mirel also holds his own. He’s got a 4.6 weighted g.p.a. and believes it’s important to be a well-rounded athlete and student

“My performance in school is reflecting on who I am as a person and I wanna be the best that I am, so I wanna challenge myself in academics and wrestling as well.”

After Mirel graduates from Buchholz in May he will attend West Point. He said he’s always felt a calling to serve his country.

“Well I feel like I’ve always wanted to repay my country, both my parents, my mom’s a police officer and my dad’s a nurse at the V.A. Hospital, so they’ve kind of inspired me to serve.”

Mirel will try to cap off his wrestling career by winning a state title in March.

