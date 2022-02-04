To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County’s eyes in the sky is getting an upgrade.

Both of the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office helicopters are being equipped with a new camera and map system.

The sheriff’s office installed new Trakka systems which use HD cameras.

Officials say the devices will give deputies a better view of the ground and allow them to fly at higher altitudes.

They say by flying higher the helicopters will be quieter for residents.

