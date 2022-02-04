Advertisement

Alachua PD names new Police Chief

By Camron Lunn
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 4:44 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) -Long-time Lt. Jesse Sandusky is the new Alachua Police Chief.

Chief Sandusky is taking over for the former Chief Chad Scott who left the position for a job with the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office.

Sandusky worked his way up from patrol officer, to detective and now heads the department that he has been Public Information Officer among other duties.

RELATED STORY: City Alachua Police Chief Chad Scott is leaving the department and is rejoining the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office

He looks to continue the work done by his predecessor.

“I’ve worked with Chief Scott for many years and the knowledge and the experiences and just the leadership skills that he has imparted on me is just immeasurable,” said Chief Sandusky.

Goals under his leadership continue to be to gain accreditation for the department, a goal first started by the former chief.

“An accredited agencies just show that you’re a professional agency, you’re following the steps that need to be done, you’re doing everything correctly, you’re professional. Your policies are in place to provide the best quality service and have the utmost professionalism in law enforcement,” said Chief Scott.

Sandusky will be filling these now open positions, including PIO in the coming weeks.

