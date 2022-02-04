An important lesson on CPR for Natl. Wear Red Day

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Friday is National Wear Red Day for women’s heart health. Women are often less likely to receive bystander CPR than men, according to the American Heart Association.

There’s a reason for that. Some fear issues like accusations of inappropriate touching, but that hesitation can be deadly.

Paramedics at Ocala Fire Rescue said there’s not a day that goes by where crews don’t perform CPR.

“For every minute you go without CPR, your chances of survival goes down 10 percent,” Capt. Jesse Blaire said.

It’s one of the most important tools in the tool box.

“CPR is the only tool that we can use to directly effect your brain’s perfusion,” he said.

And anybody can learn how to do it.

“We just finished teaching, Ocala Fire Rescue just finished teaching every high school junior in every single Marion County school how to do ‘hands only’ or community CPR...Having somebody do chest compressions is what makes a difference between giving you the chance to live and having somebody expire,” Blaire said.

A technique that could be the difference between life and death.

