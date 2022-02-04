Advertisement

ASO arrests suspect accused of attempting to murder man following a money dispute

ASO arrests suspect who attempted to murder man following a dispute over money
By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 4:55 PM EST
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man who tried to kill someone in January.

Joshua Williams, 28, is behind bars on charges of attempted first-degree murder, burglary, and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Deputies say Williams conspired to shoot and kill Andrew Morrison at Morrison’s home on Southwest 63rd Court on January 24.

The two men got into a fight over money prior to the gunshot. Morrison received non-life-threatening injuries.

