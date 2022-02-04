ASO arrests suspect accused of attempting to murder man following a money dispute

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man who tried to kill someone in January.

Joshua Williams, 28, is behind bars on charges of attempted first-degree murder, burglary, and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Deputies say Williams conspired to shoot and kill Andrew Morrison at Morrison’s home on Southwest 63rd Court on January 24.

The two men got into a fight over money prior to the gunshot. Morrison received non-life-threatening injuries.

