Bell Elementary educator awarded teacher of the year honors

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gilchrist County educator is being recognized for her hard work in the classroom.

Bell Elementary School teacher Brooke Whittington was named teacher of the year at her school and the Gilchrist County School District.

Whittington was nominated by her peers at Bell Elementary for the first award and then by an outside committee for the district-wide honor.

When she found out she had received the award, it made her think of her mom who is a former teacher of the year.

Whittington says the news caught her by surprise as one of her students came up to her and “they said ‘You’re teacher of the year!’, and it was so exciting. At that point, I realized that I hoped to continue every step that my mom has taken.”

Whittington will represent Gilchrist County at the state level. That award will be announced at a state conference in July.

TRENDING STORY: University of Florida research spending at record $960 million in 2021

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.