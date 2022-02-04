The Children’s Table holds winter yard sale

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

BRONSON, Fla. (WCJB) - The Children’s Table is having a winter yard sale.

There will be restaurant supplies, food, and much more.

TRENDING STORY: “They probably put their heart and soul into the business”: Fire demolishes Alachua County Feed and Seed store

The yard sale will take place at The Children’s Table on 680 West Thrasher Drive.

The event starts at 8 a.m. and runs untill 2 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.