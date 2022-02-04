The Children’s Table holds winter yard sale
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 6:20 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BRONSON, Fla. (WCJB) - The Children’s Table is having a winter yard sale.
There will be restaurant supplies, food, and much more.
The yard sale will take place at The Children’s Table on 680 West Thrasher Drive.
The event starts at 8 a.m. and runs untill 2 p.m.
