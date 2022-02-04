Advertisement

Columbia, Gilchrist County announce their teachers of the year

By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 12:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

COLUMBIA/GILCHRIST COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - North Central Florida teachers are being recognized for their impact on students.

The Columbia County School District announced its teacher of the year: Darryl Thomas, a Columbia High School welding teacher.

Gilchrist County also publicized the district’s teacher of the year: Brooke Whittington, a teacher at Bell Elementary School.

TRENDING STORY: Florida Legislature approves new Senate and House district maps

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Georgia correctional officer arrested in Ocala on drug trafficking charges
Georgia correctional officer arrested in Ocala on drug trafficking charges
Deputy Clayton Osteen and Deputy Victoria Pacheco took their own lives.
Florida deputies take their own lives, leave behind 1-month-old son
Pregnant women arrest
A Pregnant Gainesville woman was arrested for shooting and killing boyfriend
Police confirm the brawl at Golden Corral may have involved more than 40 people and happened...
Brawl breaks out at Golden Corral over alleged steak shortage
Starke police searching for two suspected crack-cocaine dealers
Starke police searching for two suspected crack-cocaine dealers

Latest News

WCJB TV20 FORECAST
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
Columbia, Gilchrist County announce their teachers of the year
Columbia, Gilchrist County announce their teachers of the year
Ocala Fire Rescue saves dog from a home fire
Ocala Fire Rescue saves dog from a home fire
Ocala Fire Rescue saves dog from a home fire
Ocala Fire Rescue saves dog from a home fire