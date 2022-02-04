Columbia, Gilchrist County announce their teachers of the year

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

COLUMBIA/GILCHRIST COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - North Central Florida teachers are being recognized for their impact on students.

The Columbia County School District announced its teacher of the year: Darryl Thomas, a Columbia High School welding teacher.

Gilchrist County also publicized the district’s teacher of the year: Brooke Whittington, a teacher at Bell Elementary School.

