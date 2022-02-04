Advertisement

Florida Horse Park hosts three-day Grandview International Draft Horse Show

By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 6:44 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The three-day Grandview International Draft Horse Show starts Friday, February 4th.

The show will take place at the Florida Horse Park.

There will be up to 32 draft horses working together at full trot within the show ring altogether.

The gates open at 8 a.m.

The show starts at noon.

