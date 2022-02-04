Florida Horse Park hosts three-day Grandview International Draft Horse Show

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The three-day Grandview International Draft Horse Show starts Friday, February 4th.

The show will take place at the Florida Horse Park.

There will be up to 32 draft horses working together at full trot within the show ring altogether.

The gates open at 8 a.m.

The show starts at noon.

