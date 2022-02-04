Advertisement

Florida Legislature approves new Senate and House district maps

By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 10:29 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - New district maps approved by state lawmakers will splinter some of North Central Florida’s representation in the state capitol.

Six districts cover the region in the current House map, but seven would cover different parts of the area in the new House map approved for the next ten years. Most incumbent lawmakers would remain in a single district, although the number and boundaries would change.

In the newly drawn District 22, Rep. Joe Harding of Williston could be thrown in with fellow Republican Rep. Chuck Clemons.

Sen. Jennifer Bradley’s current 5th District boundaries would be truncated in the new Senate map in the western counties but add northern Alachua County.

Sen. Keith Perry and Sen. Dennis Baxley would both live within the new 9th District with those boundaries now covering all of Marion County. The two Republicans have cut a deal in which Baxley will move into Lake County and run for the 13th District seat.

The legislature has yet to fully approve congressional maps. Gov. Ron Desantis submitted his own congressional map. He is also asking the Florida Supreme Court to weigh in on the constitutionality of Congressional District 5 currently held by Rep. Al Lawson.

RELATED STORY: Governor DeSantis asked the State Supreme Court whether his proposed congressional map was legal

New Florida Senate and House district maps
New Florida Senate and House district maps(State of Florida)

