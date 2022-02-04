Advertisement

Florida seniors say their political party affiliation was switched without their knowledge

Senior citizens in Florida say someone changed their political party affiliation without them knowing. (Source: WPLG via CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 4:46 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (Gray News) – Some senior citizens in Florida said they were duped into changing their political party affiliation to Republican.

All of the victims were older than 65 and live in Miami-Dade County.

A visit to the Miami-Dade County Elections Department shows that information on every registered voter in the county can be obtained for $20.

That’s how an official third-party voter registration organization – of which there are hundreds in Florida – can target voters like Armando Selva.

“They came to my door and they asked if I was interesting in voting,” said Selva, who was originally registered as No Party Affiliate (NPA).

Decades-long Democrats were shocked to learn that after voter registration visitors came by in November – whom the voters described as having red Republican Party of Florida hats and IDs – they received new voter ID cards showing their parties had switched.

“They changed me to the Republican Party,” said Juan Carlos Salazar, a longtime Democrat.

In the last year, records from the Miami-Dade County Elections Department show almost 5,500 Miami-Dade Democrats switched to Republican, and just under 1,700 Republicans switched to Democrat.

While the Republican Party of Florida has not responded to the recent allegations, in December the executive director of the party, Helen Aguirre Ferré, said the party follows laws and regulations and doesn’t make changes to voters’ registration without their permission.

The third-party voter registration organizations that assist with registration forms are legal, and all of them are registered with the state of Florida.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. WPLG via CNN Newsource contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Georgia correctional officer arrested in Ocala on drug trafficking charges
Georgia correctional officer arrested in Ocala on drug trafficking charges
Deputy Clayton Osteen and Deputy Victoria Pacheco took their own lives.
Florida deputies take their own lives, leave behind 1-month-old son
Pregnant women arrest
A Pregnant Gainesville woman was arrested for shooting and killing boyfriend
Police confirm the brawl at Golden Corral may have involved more than 40 people and happened...
Brawl breaks out at Golden Corral over alleged steak shortage
Starke police searching for two suspected crack-cocaine dealers
Starke police searching for two suspected crack-cocaine dealers

Latest News

An important lesson on CPR for Natl. Wear Red Day
An important lesson on CPR for Natl. Wear Red Day
FILE - A rain-covered logo is seen at Fenway Park before Game 1 of the World Series baseball...
Locked out MLB players reject offer of federal mediation
COVID-19 Update: Cases of Omicron subvariant discovered in Wisconsin
US death toll from COVID-19 hits 900,000, sped by omicron
FILE - The News Corporation headquarters building is seen Aug. 1, 2017, in New York. News Corp,...
News Corp says it was hacked; believed to be linked to China
Reps. Adam Kinzinger and Liz Cheney were censured by the GOP for their perceived disloyalty to...
GOP censures Cheney, Kinzinger as it assails Jan. 6 probe