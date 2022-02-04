Gainesville City Commissioners new discretionary fund causes some concern from residents

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Commissioners voted unanimously to create a five-hundred to one-thousand dollar discretionary fund for each commissioner to use how they want.

Mayor Lauren Poe says this is not additional funding, but a reallocation of money already approved in the travel and training budget.

The purpose of the discretionary fund is to host community events with special guests, provide child care and other public interest topics.

“Things that would be very positive for the community, but again they take resources and if they’re not budgeted it really deprives the community for being able to take advantage of the community building activities” said Poe.

However, some residents say there could be a better use for this money and that will not benefit those living in Gainesville.

“I feel like it is not a priority right now. It’s not my public interest. My public interest is not to have everything increase at the end of the month. If you are interested and care about public interest you would not bring this up right now” said Tina Days.

Spending reports will be a public record for anyone to check the exact use of the funds.

City staff will work with the Department of Financial Services to develop a policy on guidelines for the discretionary funds.

“One aspect is policy development and research. There may be an expert that you want some expert opinion on. Alot of other cities do this, but we can find out what’s for the public good” said commissioner, Adrian Hayes-Santos.

Spending will not go into effect until there is a final vote on the policy.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.