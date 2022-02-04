Gainesville community supports feed store owners after devastating fire

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Jean and Steve Rogers would’ve been celebrating 17 years of running Alachua County Feed and Seed Store this April, but a fire destroyed the building yesterday morning.

“We’re like a family in Gainesville, the store is a landmark,” said Jean Rogers.

People all throughout the community echoed that statement.

“I don’t know how to explain it. You feel more comfortable at a place like this,” said David Hopkins, a regular shopper at the store, from Hawthorne.

When Gainesville Fire Rescue got to the scene, they found heavy smoke and fire on both sides of the building.

“To see them work, watch them work to do what they had to do to get this under control is amazing and they’re to be praised,” said Jean Rogers.

Firefighters said no one was in the building, but the Rogers said some baby chicks were in the store.

Hopkins said Alachua County Feed and Seed is the only place that sells the feed he needs.

“You can’t get 50 pounds places here, this place here is the only place you can get 50 pounds of organic feed,” said Hopkins.

Steve Rogers said they always went the extra mile to connect with every customer.

“We took the material out to the person’s car said ‘thank you have a nice day, come back to see us.’”

Jean Rogers said from Facebook messages to visits, “the love that we have felt is amazing.”

While the future may be uncertain, the Rogers said they hope to bring the joy of Alachua County Feed and Seed back to the community one day.

If you would like to support the business, click here for the GoFundMe page.

