Gator women’s basketball team dominates No. 7 Lady Vols, 84-59

The Gators enjoyed a 24-1 margin in fast break points en route to a stunningly easy victory
Florida Women's Basketball players Faith Dut, Kiki Smith, and Alberte Rimdal line up during...
Florida Women's Basketball players Faith Dut, Kiki Smith, and Alberte Rimdal line up during warm ups before their game against Tennessee.(WCJB)
By Kevin Wells
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 10:50 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Florida women’s basketball team posted its most decisive win ever against a top 10 opponent on Thursday, trouncing No. 7 Tennessee, 84-59 to reach 16-6 overall, 6-3 in the SEC. The Gators pick up just their fifth win ever over the Lady Vols and defeat a ranked opponent for the fourth time this season.

Florida forced Tennessee into 18 turnovers and held the Lady Vols to 37.5% from the floor. The Gators also enjoyed a 24-1 margin in fast break points.

At the other end, Florida was scorching hot, connecting on 53.2% from the field, led by Kiki Smith’s 25 points. Nina Rickards added 16 and Jordyn Merritt chipped in 13 for the Gators, who seek a fifth win over a top-25 opponent on Sunday when they travel to Georgia.

Tennessee suffered it most lopsided loss to an unranked opponent since the debut of the AP Poll in 1976. The Lady Vols fall to 19-3 overall, 8-2 in the SEC.

